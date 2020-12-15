CSIO Launches Two New eLearning Courses to Support Members

TORONTO, ON, DEC. 15, 2020/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce the launch of two new offerings in our eLearning program — Staying Safe While Working From Home: Security Awareness for Remote Workers, and Setting the Stage for 2021: Adopting the New Normal. These new courses meet a growing demand for security awareness training and content that supports the needs of the growing remote workforce. With these two new offerings, there are now 15 accredited on-demand courses available to CSIO members.

Over 4,000 CSIO Members Participated in CSIO’s 2020 Education Program

2020 has been a year like no other. One of the more positive changes have been a shift toward digital experience and online learning. The past year saw over 4,000 CSIO members benefiting from elearning courses and webinars which helped them to quickly adopt digital tools and connect with their customers in an increasingly digital environment.

New Courses Cover Cybersecurity at Home and Broker Operations and Planning

IBM’s June 2020 Work From Home study found that 93 per cent of employees newly working from home are confident in their companies’ ability to secure data while working remotely, yet over 50 per cent were using personal laptops for business operations, without new security tools or policies. CSIO’s latest cybersecurity course, Staying Safe While Working From Home: Security Awareness for Remote Workers, reviews recent research on cyberthreats and outlines best practices that home office workers should follow to protect themselves from attacks and decrease vulnerabilities on their devices and home networks.

The Setting the Stage for 2021: Adopting the New Normal course is the latest in our Spotlight on Industry Leaders series, featuring panelists: Tom Hickey, Wedgwood Insurance and The Magnes Group; Gina McFetridge, Archway insurance; and Tracy Medeiros, Gallagher Canada. These seasoned brokers engage in a frank conversation on the challenges and successes of 2020, including leading and engaging remote teams through these turbulent times. They discuss technology adoption, the difficult commercial market, and planning for 2021. CSIO courses and webinars are a free CSIO member benefit.

“As we continue to spend more time at home for the foreseeable future, CSIO will support the educational needs of our members,” says Catherine Smola, President and CEO. “The feedback from our broker, insurer and vendor members is that our webinars and courses have been valuable in aiding their teams during this period of rapid acceleration of paperless initiatives and digital customer experience.”

Congratulations to the Newest CSIO Digital Brokers and Insurers

CSIO also congratulates the latest individuals who have completed six or more elearning courses, demonstrating their commitment to continuous learning, digital best practices, and insurance innovation.

The CSIO Digital Brokers are:

Shanda Bradford, Dalmeny Insurance

Brandy Brown, Direct Line Insurance

Rick Dresher, Affiliated Insurance

James Grieve, Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers Ltd

Rebecca Lloy, Roger E. Strum Limited (Strum Insurance)

Kevin McCartney, Heartland Insurance Services

Laura Pomeroy, Wedgwood Insurance

Jamie Ross, Wedgwood Insurance

Ellen teBraak, James W. Gordon Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Hantao Yang, Net-iLink Insurance

Cory Young, Rhodes & Williams

The CSIO Digital Insurers are:

Pradipta Dutta, RSA Canada

Daniel Engman, Economical Insurance

The full list of 63 CSIO Digital Members can be found at CSIO.com/Digital-Members.

– 30 –

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sarina Visram, MBA, CIP | Director, Member Relations & Communications

110 Yonge Street, Suite 500 | Toronto, ON M5C 1T4

(416) 360-1773 x 2300 | 1 (800) 463-2746 x 2300

svisram@csio.com | www.csio.com