CSIO Welcomes Aviva Canada’s Chief Information Officer Zoey Todorovic to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON, MAY 9, 2022/insPRESS/ – Cam Loeppky, CSIO Chairman and Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer at The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) is pleased to announce that Zoey Todorovic, Chief Information Officer at Aviva Canada has been appointed to CSIO’s Board of Directors.

“Zoey’s vast technical knowledge, leadership acumen and commitment to driving innovation in the insurance industry is evidenced by her impressive career accomplishments,” said Cam Leoppky. “I have no doubt that her presence on the CSIO Board of Directors will ultimately result in greater success for the P&C broker channel.”

Ms. Todorovic has worked in the insurance industry for over two decades, holding a Chief Information Officer position across multiple organizations for more than 10 years. She has extensive experience in Information Technology, digital transformation, security, data governance, contingency planning and business continuity. “CSIO’s Standards and technology greatly enhance the P&C broker channel, largely because of how effectively industry representatives collaborate to develop these solutions,” said Zoey Todorovic. “It’s an honour to join the CSIO Board of Directors and work with such a talented group to further improve our industry’s technology, and by extension, the insurance customer experience.”

Mr. Loeppky would also like to thank Elaine Basque for her valuable contributions as a member of the CSIO Board of Directors from April 2019 to April 2022. Key initiatives such as My Proof of Insurance, Commercial Lines Data Standards, and Billing & Claims eDocs notifications advanced greatly during Elaine’s tenure, thanks to her passion and dedication.

At CSIO’s Annual General Meeting, held on April 28th, the following individuals were elected Directors to CSIO’s Board:

Cam Loeppky , CSIO Chairman and Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer – The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

, CSIO Chairman and Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer – The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company Sheldon Wasylenko , CSIO Vice-Chair and General Manager – Rayner Agencies Ltd.

, CSIO Vice-Chair and General Manager – Rayner Agencies Ltd. Peter Braid , Guest Member and Chief Executive Officer – Insurance Brokers Association of Canada

, Guest Member and Chief Executive Officer – Insurance Brokers Association of Canada Mathieu Brunet , Vice President, Insurance Operations – MP2B Assurance

, Vice President, Insurance Operations – MP2B Assurance Joseph Carnevale , Vice President, Wholesale Broking – Excess Underwriting

, Vice President, Wholesale Broking – Excess Underwriting Steve Earle , President – Bauld Insurance

, President – Bauld Insurance Christopher Harness , Chief Information Officer – Northbridge Financial

, Chief Information Officer – Northbridge Financial Aly Kanji , President & Chief Information Officer – InsureLine Brokers Inc.

, President & Chief Information Officer – InsureLine Brokers Inc. Tatjana Lalkovic , Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer – Definity Financial

, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer – Definity Financial Michael Lin , Chief Information Officer – Travelers Canada

, Chief Information Officer – Travelers Canada Catherine Smola , President & Chief Information Officer – CSIO

, President & Chief Information Officer – CSIO Luc Tanguay , Deputy Senior Vice President – Commercial Lines – Intact Insurance

, Deputy Senior Vice President – Commercial Lines – Intact Insurance Zoey Todorovic, Chief Information Officer – Aviva Canada

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. For more information, visit csio.com.

