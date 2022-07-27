CSIO Welcomes Gore Mutual’s Chief Information Officer James Warburton to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON, JULY 27, 2022/insPRESS – CSIO’s Chairman, Cam Loeppky, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer at The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa), is pleased to announce that James Warburton, Chief Information Officer at Gore Mutual Insurance Company (Gore Mutual) has been appointed to CSIO’s Board of Directors.

“James has excelled in a diverse array of roles, and repeatedly demonstrated his impressive insurance industry and technology expertise,” said Cam Loeppky. “His presence on the CSIO Board of Directors will undoubtedly strengthen our team and the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance broker channel.”

Mr. Warburton has held progressive management positions in information technology for more than twenty years. Prior to becoming Chief Information Officer at Gore Mutual, he was in three different Vice President roles over a nearly decade-long span. He has a proven track record in large business transformations, technology operations, program delivery and leading high-performing teams. “I’m proud to join the CSIO Board of Directors as I have seen first-hand how important Data Standards and technology are to our industry,” said James Warburton. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to directly contribute to our brokers’ success as a CSIO Board member.”

For an overview of CSIO’s Board of Directors, visit the CSIO website.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. For more information, visit csio.com.

About Gore Mutual

Built on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada’s first property and casualty insurers. With offices in Cambridge, Toronto and Vancouver, Gore Mutual is a Canadian mutual company offering competitive insurance products through trusted broker partners. Every decision and investment made is anchored in the long-term benefits to customers, members and communities.

Insurance that does good – this is our Purpose. Grounded in our purpose and guided by our core values, at Gore Mutual, we believe that being good and doing good by our employees, customers and broker partners will benefit not only them but also us—which in turn allows us to spread good in our communities and reward the good we see in others. This is what is driving our work to become a purpose-driven, digitally-led national insurer.

