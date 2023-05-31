CSIO’s INNOTECH Advisory Committee and API Working Groups Continue to Make Headway by Publishing JSON API Standards for Three More Use Cases

TORONTO, ON, MAY 31, 2023/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that the Innovation and Emerging Technology (INNOTECH) Advisory Committee and Application Programming Interface (API) Working Groups continue to make headway by publishing API Standards in JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) for three more use cases: deletion of coverage, policy cancellation, and creation of first notice of Loss (FNOL). These use cases cover four lines of business – personal automobile, habitational, Individually Rated Commercial Automobile (IRCA) and Commercial General Liability (CGL).

With the JSON API Standards published for these three use cases, the key ones are now available for insurers and vendors to program in their systems that are critical to a broker’s operations. Along with the API Security Standards published last year, the path is now clear for insurers and vendors to program Standards in their systems for a full lifecycle of customer policy activities for brokers to access in their broker management systems (BMS).

The INNOTECH Advisory Committee and its Working Groups decided to create the programmable schemas for the API Standards using JSON, as it is the latest, state-of-the-art technology for API data interchanges that allows condensed sets of data to move between systems more efficiently than ever before. Without an industry Standard, brokers are left to directly access an insurance company’s portal or contact the insurer – via email or telephone – to access customer information which can take hours. Insurers and vendors who program the JSON API schemas into their systems, enable their broker partners to receive information in real-time.

“The trusted partnerships between brokers and insurers in addition to the strong relationships brokers build with their customers are two of the main reasons the broker channel thrives on connectivity,” said Kathryn Curran, Vice President, Personal Insurance, Business Platforms at Definity and INNOTECH Advisory Committee member. “The INNOTECH Advisory Committee and its Working Groups have made great strides in creating APIs that are taking brokerage connectivity, and the customer experience, to new heights.”

The API Technical Working Group is meeting monthly to ensure a large inventory of published JSON API Standards is available to insurers and vendors to program this year. Next on the agenda for the Working Group is collaborating to finalize the Standards for use cases covering amendment of payment details and getting claims status.

CSIO’s insurer and vendor members can download the JSON API Standards and program the schemas into their systems to enable real-time capabilities for their broker partners.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry technology association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as eDocs, My Proof of Insurance, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service. The CSIO XML Standard is licensed to CSIO by ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development). For more information, visit csio.com.

