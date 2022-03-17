CSIO’s INNOTECH API Working Groups Break New Ground by Publishing JSON API Standards for IRCA and CGL Policy Inquiry

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 17, 2022/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that the Innovation and Emerging Technology (INNOTECH) API Working Groups have published API Standards using JSON for Individually Rated Commercial Automobile (IRCA) and Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy inquiry. This marks the first publication of an industry standard for Application Programming Interface (API) Standards in Java Script Object Notation (JSON) for commercial lines.

As JSON is the preferred API digital standard format, this latest enhancement will facilitate the exchange of information pertaining to IRCA and CGL policies between Broker Management Systems (BMS) and insurers’ systems, saving all parties time and effort. Once a partnered vendor and insurer implement these JSON API Standards into their systems, brokers will no longer have to access client policy information via an insurer’s portal, or by calling the insurer directly. Real-time, inter-system data exchange is not only seamless for brokers and insurers, it ultimately benefits the customer as well.

By publishing this latest set of Standards for policy inquiry, the INNOTECH API Working Groups established the foundational use case for Commercial Lines (CL) in JSON format for API. They are now able to leverage the success of this policy inquiry use case, and the CL minimum data set created by CSIO’s Commercial Lines Working Group to begin creating API Standards using JSON for IRCA and CGL quoting.

“A key advantage of JSON API Standards is the ease at which they are able to integrate with insurance systems compared to other API Standard formats,” says Kathryn Curran, INNOTECH Advisory Committee member and Vice President, Personal Insurance Platforms at Economical Insurance. “All of us on the INNOTECH Committee and Working Groups are committed to building on our past successes to continually refine broker channel API Standards and solutions. JSON API Standards for IRCA and CGL policy inquiry are a perfect example of that philosophy in action.”

The CSIO JSON API Standards are readily available to insurer and vendor members to program on the CSIO website.

