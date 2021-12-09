CSSI Appoints Chris Chambers as Vice President of Sales

VIRDEN, MB, DECEMBER 9, 2021/insPRESS/ – Custom Software Solutions Inc. (CSSI), a leader in real-time digital solutions and business process automation systems for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce Chris Chambers has joined the company’s executive team as Vice President of Sales.

A dynamic and well-respected leader, Chris brings more than 20 years of leadership-sales based experience in technology, software, insurance, and management consulting organizations. His previous roles include SVP of Sales; General Manager/Sales Lead; Vice President of Sales & Client Services; Country Manager; and other senior positions.

“We are pleased to have Chris join as our new VP of Sales,” said Brock Andrew, COO of CSSI. “His sales expertise and deep industry knowledge will bring invaluable experience to CSSI and our clients.”

About Custom Software Solutions

Custom Software Solutions Inc. (CSSI) is a leader in real-time digital solutions and business process automation systems for insurance brokers, companies and MGAs in Canada. Our proven broker and MGA products are The Broker’s Workstation (TBW), IntelliQuote, I-Client and The Underwriter’s Workstation (TUW). Our insurance company products are I-Company, I-Broker and I-Biz. Together, they are increasing productivity and decreasing operating expenses for both brokers and companies. The CSSI team includes insurance industry professionals and computer technologists and programmers. For more information, visit our website at www.cssionline.com.

