CSSI Appoints Greg Purdy as Chief Executive Officer

VIRDEN, MB, MAY 2, 2023/insPRESS/ – Custom Software Solutions Inc. (CSSI), a leader in real-time digital solutions and business process automation systems for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce Greg Purdy has joined the company’s executive team as Chief Executive Officer.

With over 30 years of leadership experience in the software industry, Greg has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. He has held executive roles at several prominent software companies, where he successfully led teams through periods of rapid expansion and technological change.

Greg Purdy takes over the CEO role from Scott Andrew, who has been in the role since 1997. Scott Andrew played a pivotal role in CSSI’s growth and success and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to have Greg join as our new CEO,” said Scott Andrew. “It’s an exciting time for innovation in the broker channel and Greg’s proven leadership and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable to CSSI and our clients.”

“The industry is facing some incredible challenges, brokers are looking for partners that will eliminate friction and allow them to do what they do best,” said Greg Purdy. “I’m thrilled to join CSSI as we intend to lead the transition into the age of the true digital brokerage.”

About Custom Software Solutions

Custom Software Solutions Inc. (CSSI) is a leader in real-time digital solutions and business process automation systems for insurance brokers, companies and MGAs in Canada. Our proven broker and MGA products are The Broker’s Workstation (TBW), IntelliQuote, I-Client and The Underwriter’s Workstation (TUW). Our insurance company products are I-Company, I-Broker and I-Biz. Together, they are increasing productivity and decreasing operating expenses for both brokers and companies. The CSSI team includes insurance industry professionals and computer technologists and programmers. For more information, visit our website at www.cssionline.com.

