DAS and Wawanesa expand their partnership to assist and protect homeowners when they face an unexpected legal issue

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 15, 2020/insPRESS/ – DAS Legal Protection Inc. (“DAS”) is proud to announce an expanded partnership with The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (“Wawanesa”). On October 1, 2020 Wawanesa homeowner, tenant and condo policyholders will have unlimited access to a Telephone Legal Helpline Service, and optional Legal Expense Coverage.

“DAS is so pleased to expand our business with Wawanesa to increase access to justice for their personal lines policyholders. Ensuring the risks relevant to Canadian families are well managed, including their legal risks, is always important. It’s especially so as Canadians now move forward in post-pandemic circumstances,” said Rissa Revin, CEO at DAS.

Unlimited access to a Telephone Legal Helpline Service provides individuals and families a route to reduce stress, anxiety and uncertainty when they have a legal issue, especially in light of the shifting legal landscape due to COVID-19. Optional Legal Expense Coverage further ensures their legal risks are well managed, by providing access to a qualified lawyer and covering legal costs for insured events such as contract disputes, employment disputes, tax audits and other common legal issues experienced by Canadians.

“We are proud to further our partnership with DAS and offer our home, tenant and condo policyholders this important new source of legal advice and protection,” said Andrea Sherry, Wawanesa’s Vice President of Personal Insurance. “Be it criminal law, employment law, contract law and more, Legal Expense Coverage gives people a trusted place to turn when they have legal questions, with the ability to save money on legal costs. For our valued broker partners, this is yet another reason to recommend Wawanesa.”

The expansion of this partnership is based upon the successful launch and inclusion of DAS’s Legal Expense Coverage solution for Wawanesa commercial policyholders earlier this year.

“The personal lines arena is highly competitive. Wawanesa has taken a proactive approach and this new offering helps their policyholders protect their legal rights during these unpredictable times, while also providing a point of differentiation,” said Alex Manning, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at DAS.

Legal Expense Coverage itself is rooted in a longstanding 100-year old history. Watch this video to see the story behind it all.

About DAS Legal Protection Inc.

DAS Legal Protection Inc. (DAS) is the Canadian market leader and Managing General Agent (MGA) specializing exclusively in Legal Expense Insurance. Working with brokers and corporate partners, we create access to justice solutions so that Canadian individuals, families, and business owners can protect themselves from legal expenses, be empowered to pursue or defend their legal rights, and have unlimited access to a Legal Helpline. DAS Legal Expense Insurance policies are underwritten by Temple Insurance Company, and both companies are members of Munich Re (Group). To learn more, please visit das.ca.

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is the largest Canadian Property and Casualty Mutual insurer with $3.9 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10.5 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With more than 5,700 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at wawanesa.com

