Dave Smiley joins Ecclesiastical as COO

TORONTO, ON, MAY 18, 2021/insPRESS/ – We are delighted to announce that Dave Smiley, B.Sc., FCIP is joining Ecclesiastical Canada as Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2021. Reporting to David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical Canada, Dave will be responsible for driving growth in our chosen segments, providing national leadership to our regional operations including marketing, building relationships with our customer and broker partners and have oversight of our HR, Claims and Business Solutions functions.

Well known to many of you, Dave has over 20 years of experience in the P&C insurance market in Canada, having held progressively senior roles at RSA and most recently as COO of Unica where he led many transformational initiatives. Dave has held several leadership roles within the industry, and most recently has been a Committee Member with Insurance Bureau of Canada, Senior VP Governing Council with Insurance Institute of Ontario, and on the Governing Council with the Insurance Institute of Canada.

“I am really pleased to be joining Ecclesiastical at this very exciting time,” said Dave Smiley. “I look forward to bringing my skills and building on the success of the company working with a great team and enhancing our broker and customer value proposition. I am keen to get on board and become a member of this great company with its legacy of giving back to the community.”

“Dave’s breadth of expertise, knowledge of the industry and a proven track record in commercial insurance, makes him well qualified for this great opportunity and we are very excited to welcome him to our leadership team.” said David Huebel.

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to preserving Canada’s distinct communities, cultures and history; and to supporting initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

Contact

Sally Turney, Communications Executive, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca