Definity Executive joins the WICC Ontario Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON, MAY 10, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Ontario chapter of Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is pleased to announce the recent appointment to its Board of Directors of Maya Panchmatia, Team Leader, Customer Care Centre at Definity (formerly Economical).

“Maya is a seasoned leader who has been involved with our organization in Ottawa in many capacities and has brought great enthusiasm and commitment to her volunteer role,” said Marilyn Horrick, WICC Ontario Co-Chair. Maya will lead the Ottawa Events Portfolio, succeeding Jackie Bailey.

Since early 2021, Jackie Bailey has led the Ottawa Events Portfolio with great success and played a vital role in rallying support, organization of events, and in her leadership of the Ottawa committee. Her incredible commitment and focus has culminated in increased awareness of WICC and some wonderful events over the last two years.

We thank Jackie for her stewardship and support in ensuring a smooth transition in the succession of this vital role on the WICC Ontario Board and recognize the huge impact she has had on WICC’s mission in Ottawa. Horrick adds, “We are fortunate to have strong leaders with a solid understanding of our strategic priorities as we build on WICC’s notable success over the past 26 years.”

“It is with great pride that I join the WICC Ontario Board. WICC is an organization that I hold very close to my heart, having witnessed the impact of cancer on my loved ones. It is an honour for me to contribute in any way possible to raise funds for this incredible cause, ” said Panchmatia. “Due to the hard work of many, cancer is no longer the “Big C”. I am excited to make WICC events a premier attraction in Ottawa that insurance professionals eagerly anticipate attending while raising funds for research,” continued Panchmatia.

If you’re interested in volunteering for WICC in any way, please send a note to info@wicc.ca.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $19.2 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and support those affected by cancer and improve their lives. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

