Denise Gaeta Joins Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences, New VP Role Expands Business Opportunities on a National Scale

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 11, 2020/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario) is seeing big opportunities to chart new territories and continue expanding on their client success. Today, Pario announced the appointment of Denise Gaeta as Vice President, National Business Development. Denise will be stepping into an expanded business development role, working alongside Senior Vice President of National Operations, Martin Grech.

Over the past few years, Pario has grown to be one of the most talked-about providers in the field of forensic engineering and environmental sciences. New solutions and leading technology support clients across a spectrum of sectors. With over 18 years of insurance industry experience, Denise brings first-hand knowledge of the many sides of insurance. This includes successful careers in brokering, underwriting, recruitment, risk management, and loss control.

“When I speak to clients, I speak to them from a position of experience. I’ve walked in their shoes and faced their challenges,” says Denise. “My role is to bring ideas to the table, identify new ways to mitigate their risk, and solve problems that clients face as their market evolves and their needs change. Basically, protect them and their business.”

Denise has a proven track record providing focused, trusted leadership. Prior to this appointment, Denise served as president of a large insurance technology company, where she developed, led, and executed the company’s business plan while enhancing brand visibility nationally. She has fostered strong business partnerships throughout her career and is often sought out for commentary and perspective on market activity and trends. She has also been instrumental in securing Insurance Business Awards.

Denise attributes her successful career to her teams. “It’s a group effort, so you need everyone to be high-functioning, meshing together with clear goals and objectives,” continues Denise. “That’s what appeals to me about Pario.”

Denise will report to Martin Grech, Senior Vice President of National Operations. “We are thrilled to see Denise spearheading national business development,” says Martin. “She has an outstanding portfolio and a keen understanding of our market and the unique needs of our clients. In addition to supporting business development, she will also be integral to awareness of Pario’s client education programs.”

Denise can be reached at: Denise.Gaeta@pario.ca or 416-509-5322.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888‑762‑4667

E: len.copp@scm.ca

or

Martin Grech

Senior Vice President, National Operations

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888‑762‑4667

E: martin.grech@pario.ca

