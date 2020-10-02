DESJARDINS moves into Collision Reporting Centre

TORONTO, ON, OCT. 1, 2020/insPRESS/ – With great success working out of the Toronto East Collision Reporting Centre, another Desjardins claims adjuster moved into the North York Collision Reporting Centre in early February. Having their adjusters work out of our centres allows Desjardins to maximize on their level of customer service.

Mark Lockwood, Manager with Desjardins

Currently we have newly renovated office space available at both our Toronto East and North York locations.

