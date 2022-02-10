Disaster Rx DKI expands to Burlington and Brockville

BURLINGTON,ON, FEBRUARY 10, 2022/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is pleased to announce the opening of two new Disaster RX DKI locations this spring. The new locations will serve Burlington and Brockville, and the associated surrounding areas.

Disaster Rx DKI was initially opened in the summer of 2021 in Mississauga and has since grown quickly with an expansion in Kingston last fall. The continued growth of the company underpins DKI Canada’s commitment to servicing more Canadians coast-to-coast than any other provider.

The Burlington location, formerly Garry Construction DKI, will open on February 15, with a grand opening planned for March 1, with the Brockville location officially opening on February 1. As with their locations in Mississauga and Kingston, focus of the two new locations will be on offering a high level of service in all areas of property restoration work.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Disaster Rx DKI. Brockville and Burlington are extraordinary cities with an incredibly passionate community,” says Rex Alarcon, Disaster Rx DKI President. “We have amazing, dedicated individuals that share the same goals and have joined us in our quest for expanding our culture into these communities. We are very proud to accelerate our ambitious growth strategy as we continue to provide the white glove VIP experience that our clients deserve.”

“With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, we are confident that Rex and his team will be beneficial to Burlington and Brockville,” says Chris Schmidt, CEO, DKI Canada. “The team has a great foundation of high-quality service, with extensive experience in specialty claims and large-loss. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow.”

Disaster Rx DKI – Brockville is open for business now with remote service from Kingston location

133 Dalton Ave Unit #5, Kingston, ON K7K 6C2

Disaster Rx DKI – Burlington opens for business February 15

5018 S Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 5Y7

-30-

About DKI

A leader in Canadian property restoration, DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

Media Inquiries:

Brooke Hunter

Director – Marketing & Communications, DKI Canada

416.708.5083

brooke.hunter@dki.ca