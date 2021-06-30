Disaster Rx DKI joins DKI Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, JUNE 30, 2021/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is pleased to announce the addition of Disaster Rx DKI to the DKI Canada family. Formerly a location of Al-Care DKI Mississauga, Disaster Rx DKI is owned and operated by Rex Alarcon.

“We are all excited about this new endeavor and our acquisition of Al-Care DKI Mississauga!” says Alarcon. “With DKI as our family, we are absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to take our new brand Disaster Rx into the future.”

With nearly 30 years of experience in the restoration and construction industries, Alarcon has been involved with DKI Canada for more than 15 years as part of Al-Care DKI. During his time with Al-Care DKI, Alarcon first worked as a project manager, specializing in large losses, before becoming a Partner with the Al-Care’s Mississauga location.

“We look forward to launching Disaster Rx and continuing to serve our clients on a new level. As we plant our roots with our new brand, we still have the same great people, along with some exciting new additions to our team to promote a higher level of service and greater expectations.” says Alarcon. “We look forward to developing a new culture and raising the bar to serve our community better.”

“I’m happy to welcome Disaster Rx DKI to the DKI Canada Network,” says Chris Schmidt, CEO, DKI Canada. “We are pleased to see the growth of our membership and the expansion of our network of skilled restoration experts across the country.”

“Rex and his team bring a wealth of experience to the DKI Canada family,” says Adam Tzarik, Vice President of Business Development. “Their experience with specialty claims and large losses will further help DKI Canada in our mission to provide high-quality service and expertise from coast-to-coast.”

Disaster Rx is open for business now.

Rex Alarcon and the Disaster Rx DKI team at the official opening and ribbon cutting ceremony this morning.

You can contact Disaster Rx DKI at:

3135 Unity Dr #5

Mississauga, ON

L5L 4L4

www.disaster.ca

Tel: (905) 588-8888

About DKI

A leader in Canadian property restoration, DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

Media Inquiries:

Brooke Hunter

Director – Marketing & Communications, DKI Canada

416.708.5083

brooke.hunter@dki.ca