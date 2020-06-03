DKI Canada adds a strong presence in BC. with Precision Restorations Inc. as their newest member

OAKVILLE, ON, JUNE 2, 2020/insPRESS/ – Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada is proud to announce that Precision Restorations has joined DKI Canada.

Randy Klann is the founder and owner of Precision Restorations Inc., a leading provider of full-service property restoration in B.C.’s Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley for over 20 years, and alongside his staff of professionals, developed, sustained and grew a business, earning a reputation as a service-oriented organization based on operational excellence and quality workmanship on which customers can rely. Many customers of Precision Restorations DKI have been supporters since operations began in 1998 and are enthusiastic to continue their support of Precision Restorations DKI as it enters its next stage in joining and being welcomed into the DKI organization.

“We are eager to welcome Precision Restorations to DKI Canada, they are a great fit with our organization, having a solid reputation and are well respected in the Vancouver market,” said Adam Tzarik, Vice President, Business Development. “The addition of Precision Restorations DKI aligns with our strategic plans to continue to enhance DKI’s recognition in the marketplace as the service provider of choice driven by performance,” says Tzarik.

“DKI is comprised of locally owned members, who collectively offer a national solution for residential and commercial property restoration” adds James Kozak, Director, Business Development, Western Region. “Precision Restoration’s values of delivering service, quality, and community presence in a compassionate manner are harmonious with DKI’s objectives, making it a well-suited addition to DKI Canada that will benefit our customers.”

Based in Delta, BC, Precision Restorations DKI will join Barclay Restorations DKI to serve our customers in the Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley areas.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our business,” adds Randy Klann. “We look forward to partnering with DKI Canada and combining forces to deliver exceptional service to our clients. We are excited about the opportunity for strong local market representation aided by the additional resources and industry-leading technology of a national organization.”

You can contact Precision Restorations DKI at:

Precision Restorations

#7-7449 Hume Avenue

Delta, BC V4G 1C3

Tel: 604.952.0003 (24 hours)

Fax: 604.952.0009

Email: writeus@precisionrestorations.com

Precision Restorations DKI is a full-service property restoration company; restoring both residential and commercial property losses resulting from water, fire, smoke, wind, vandalism, trauma, and mould damage.

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in the Canadian property restoration with 90 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include: emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire, and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.

Contact:

Jeremy Abellera

Director – Marketing

DKI Canada

(905) 820-0188

jeremy.abellera@dki.ca

http://www.dki.ca