DKI Canada adds strong presence in BC with the addition of DKI – Elite Restoration

TERRACE, BC, APRIL 28, 2023/insPRESS/ – Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada is proud to announce that DKI – Elite Restoration has joined DKI Canada.

DKI – Elite Restoration is a leading provider of full-service property restoration with locations in Terrace and Smithers BC. Craig Schaeffer, president of DKI – Elite Restoration along with his staff of professionals, have developed a reputation as a customer-centric organization based on operational excellence and quality workmanship on which customers can trust.

“I’m thrilled to welcome DKI – Elite to the DKI Canada organization,” said Chris Schmidt, CEO, DKI Canada. “Craig and the team at DKI-Elite Restoration have built a strong reputation as a community-minded, full-service restoration company focused on delivering high quality, rapid response service in a compassionate manner. DKI – Elite Restoration brings important regional scale, further enhancing our already robust coverage across British Columbia”.

“We look forward to partnering with DKI Canada and combining forces to deliver exceptional service to our clients,” said Craig Schaeffer “We are excited about the opportunity for strong local market representation aided by the additional resources and industry-leading technology of a national organization. Joining DKI Canada will allow us to continue to do what we do best, helping our clients get their lives and businesses back to normal as quickly as possible.”

DKI – Elite Restoration is a full-service property restoration company, restoring both residential and commercial property losses resulting from water, fire, smoke, wind, vandalism, trauma, mould damage and more.

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in Canadian property restoration with over 83 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire, and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction, and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.

