DKI Canada appoints Shaun DeLorey Vice President of National Catastrophe Response

TORONTO, ON, MAY 16, 2023/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada, the leader in sustainable property restoration solutions, is pleased to announce Shaun DeLorey in the newly created role of Vice President – National Catastrophe Response.

Shaun will oversee the strategic and tactical direction, as well as the operations and performance of DKI Canada Corporate Catastrophe Services.

Shaun DeLorey is a seasoned restoration contractor with over 25 years of experience in the restoration industry. He has dedicated his career to helping homeowners and businesses recover from property disasters.

Over the years, Shaun has played an integral role in many catastrophes, leading several teams across the country to assist communities impacted by large scale events. Shaun also has a proven track record managing large complex residential and commercial losses.

“Shaun has extensive experience, as well as a breadth and depth of skills that distinguishes him in the industry. Shaun deeply understands the impact a CAT has on a community and is sensitive to their situation ensuring the professional care and attention needed,” said Natasha Pinto, Sr. Vice President of Operations with DKI Canada.

Shaun holds his Master Water Restorer, Master Fire and Smoke Restorer and Master Textile Cleaner Designations from IICRC. Shaun graduated with Honours from Humber College’s Architectural Drafting and Design program.

Throughout his career and prior to joining DKI, Shaun held positions as Technician, Production Manager, Project Manager, General Manager, Director of Operations and Owner/ Operator. Shaun takes a hands-on approach to his work and is committed to providing personalized service to each of his clients.

“We are thrilled for Shaun. He is a remarkable operations executive who understands the needs of the customers and communities as well as the challenges associated with handling large scale catastrophic response. With Shaun’s leadership and DKI Canadas approach to CAT response we are well positioned to support communities when they need us most”, said DKI Canada CEO, Chris Schmidt.

-30-

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in Canadian property restoration with over 83 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire, and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction, and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.. For more information, visit www.dki.ca.

Media Inquiries:

Maria Reinert

Manager – Marketing & Communications, DKI Canada

Maria.Reinert@dki.ca