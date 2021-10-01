DKI Canada Network expands to Kingston

KINGSTON, ON, October 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is pleased to announce the opening of a second location of Disaster RX DKI. The new location will serve Kingston and the surrounding area beginning today.

Since the opening of their first location in Mississauga, ON this summer, Disaster RX DKI has experienced incredible growth. The decision to open a second location, and expand their presence to Kingston and the surrounding areas, was a logical step in the business growth strategy for Disaster RX DKI President, Rex Alarcon.

“We are very excited for our future growth, and continuing to provide prestigious property restoration services,” says Alarcon. “We are extremely confident with the highly experienced staff in place at our locations, and our strong partnership with DKI Canada. We will continue to enhance our innovative approach and stay committed to our quality workmanship, while providing high-level customer service to foster Disaster RX DKI’s growth.”

With nearly 30 years of experience in the restoration and construction industries, Alarcon has been involved with DKI Canada for more than 15 years.

“We are thrilled for Rex and his team,” says Chris Schmidt, CEO, DKI Canada. “Rex brings great experience to the new service area. The new location not only grows Disaster RX DKI, but also expands our Network of skilled restoration experts across the country. “

“The addition of a new DKI Member location in Kingston is very exciting,” says Adam Tzarik, Vice President of Business Development. “Their experience with specialty claims and large losses will be extremely beneficial to the area. We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand the DKI Canada Network into the Kingston region as we continue to build upon our National, coast to coast, coverage.”

Disaster Rx’s Kingston location is open for business now at:

133 Dalton Avenue, Unit #5, Kingston, ON

About DKI

A leader in Canadian property restoration, DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

Media Inquiries:

Brooke Hunter

Director – Marketing & Communications, DKI Canada

416.708.5083

brooke.hunter@dki.ca