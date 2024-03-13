DKI Canada Network Expands to Prince George, BC

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, MARCH 13, 2024/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is thrilled to announce the expansion of DKI – Elite with its new Prince George location.

“I’m thrilled to announce the expansion of DKI – Elite Restoration” said Chris Schmidt, CEO, DKI Canada. “Over the past year, Craig, and the team at DKI – Elite Restoration have built a strong reputation in the Terrace and Smithers areas, providing high quality, reliable, and fast response service for hundreds of home and business owners.”

“Craig and his team will bring great experience to Prince George, and we are excited to grow our Network of skilled restoration experts across the country.”

DKI – Elite Restoration is a full-service property restoration company, restoring both residential and commercial property losses resulting from water, fire, smoke, wind, vandalism, trauma, mould damage and more.

The new location is open for business: 1839 First Avenue, Unit 12 C, Prince George, BC

-30-

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in sustainable property restoration solutions. DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

Media Inquiries:

Maria Reinert

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

Maria.Reinert@dki.ca