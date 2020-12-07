DKI Canada Strengthens Presence in Northern Ontario With Its New Location In Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT ST. MARIE, ON, DEC. 7, 2020/insPRESS/ – Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada, is proud to announce that Disaster Solutions Services DKI has joined DKI Canada.

Danny Czop, president of Disaster Solutions Services DKI, a leading provider of full-service property restoration in the Sault St. Marie area, alongside his staff of professionals, developed a reputation as a service-oriented organization based on operational excellence and quality workmanship on which customers can trust. Many customers of Disaster Solutions Services DKI are enthusiastic to continue to support their community as they enter the next stage in joining and being welcomed into the DKI organization.

“We welcome Disaster Solutions Services DKI to our membership,” says Adam Tzarik, Vice President of Business Development. “Sault St. Marie is one of the final areas we were looking to fill in northern Ontario to complete our coverage. We are very excited to welcome Danny Czop and his experienced team. Danny has built himself a strong reputation for high-quality service and workmanship within the Sault St. Marie area and we look forward to working with him and his team.”

Based in Sault St. Marie, Ont., Disaster Solutions Services DKI will proudly serve our customers in Algoma County.

“I am pleased to welcome Disaster Solutions Services into DKI Canada” said Chris Schmidt, CEO, DKI Canada. “Disaster Solutions Services DKI has built a strong reputation in the Sault Ste. Marie and the surrounding area as a community-minded, full-service restoration company focused on delivering high quality, rapid response service in a compassionate manner. Disaster Solutions Services DKI brings important regional scale, further enhancing our already robust coverage across Northern Ontario.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our business,” said Danny Czop. “We look forward to partnering with DKI Canada and combining forces to deliver exceptional service to our clients. We are excited about the opportunity for strong local market representation aided by the additional resources and industry-leading technology of a national organization.”

You can contact Disaster Solution Services DKI at:

104 White Oak Dr E,

Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 4J8

Tel: (705) 450-5454

Disaster Solutions Services DKI is a full-service property restoration company, restoring both residential and commercial property losses resulting from water, fire, smoke, wind, vandalism, trauma, and mould damage.

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in Canadian property restoration with 90 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire, and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction, and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.

Contact:

Jeremy Abellera

Director – Membership Services

DKI Canada

(905) 820-0188

jeremy.abellera@dki.ca

http://www.dki.ca