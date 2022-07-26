DKI – Precision Restorations expands service locations into Thompson-Okanagan

THOMPSON-OKANAGAN, BC, JULY 26, 2022/insPRESS/ – DKI – Precision Restorations has expanded from their original location in Delta, BC, to three additional locations to better serve the region.

Owned by Randy Klann, DKI – Precision Restorations has been serving the Mainland/Southwest British Columbia since 1998. Seeing an opportunity to grow, they have expanded to three new locations in Abbotsford, Squamish, and their newest Thompson-Okanagan location (servicing Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Osoyoos). Plans are also underway for a fifth location to open later this year.

“Our new locations will allow us to better service our existing clients, while assisting additional home and business owners in southern British Columbia,” says Klann. “Our new locations will offer the same compassionate and knowledgeable service we have become known for, while ensuring better service coverage for the region.”

Along with the new locations. DKI – Precision Restorations has also expanded their team, hiring several new highly experienced Project Managers for their new locations, including Senior Project Manager John Whipp. With more than 30 years in the restoration industry, Whipp brings his specialized knowledge of complex and large losses, to an already well-rounded Thompson-Okanagan team.

The new locations further expand DKI Canada’s coast-to-coast coverage, with 79 Member locations available for emergency restoration services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We are pleased to see the growth of our Membership and the expansion of our Network of skilled restoration experts across the country,” says Chris Schmidt, CEO, DKI Canada. “Randy and his team are well known in the region for their excellent service, and we are confident these new locations will further DKI Canada’s mission to provide high-quality service and expertise across the street, and across the country.”

DKI – Precision Restorations’ locations are open now.

Delta

7- 7449 Hume Avenue

Delta, BC V4G 1C3

Phone: (604) 952.0003 Abbotsford

150-2098 Carpenter Street

Abbotsford, BC V2T 6L9

Phone: (604) 952.0003 Squamish

112-1091 Commercial Way

Squamish, BC V8B 0S7

Phone: (604) 952.0003 Thompson-Okanagan

5-2660 Kyle Road

West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2N1

Phone: (604) 952.0003

About DKI

A leader in Canadian property restoration, DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.



Media Inquiries:

Brooke Hunter

Director – Marketing & Communications, DKI Canada

416.708.5083

brooke.hunter@dki.ca