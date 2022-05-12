Do businesses on E-commerce sellers such as Amazon and Etsy need Insurance?

TORONTO, ON, MAY 12, 2022/insPRESS/ – Substantial Increase of E-commerce stores!

The onset of COVID-19 changed the retail landscape completely. The end users finally found the time to complete their DIY projects and pursue their hobbies, as a result of which online store purchases increased substantially. To stay afloat and cope with the rising demand and mandatory closures, offline retailers began setting up online stores and expanding their online presence to reach potential customers.

Insurance is crucial for businesses on E-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Etsy.

With any business, online or brick and mortar, there are significant risks associated. In the case of online stores, along with traditional risks comes online threats such as cyber-attacks, property damage, product liability, general liability, and data breaches. Online Business owners need comprehensive insurance policy that can withstand financial obligations and liabilities arising from mishaps related to such risks.

CHES Special Risk Insurance offers tailored Insurance for E-commerce sellers

“At CHES we are able to offer demand-led insurance solutions for all kind and types of businesses. The specialized underwriters have expertise in arranging specialist insurance policies customized to the needs of evolving business landscapes such as E-commerce stores.”, mentioned Gary Hirst, President & CEO, CHES Special Risk who wants to support new Start-ups and entrepreneurs get their small business started.

CHES’ E-commerce Insurance policy package protects business owners against risks associated with producing and selling merchandise online.

Each policy is tailored to:

Amazon Sellers

Drop shipping Companies (Shopify, eBay, Etsy)

Subscription Companies

E-Commerce & Retail Stores

Wholesale Companies

Manufacturers

Highlights of the Coverage:

Every business is unique, and insurance requirements may vary by the nature of the business; however, CHES’ comprehensive E-commerce Insurance package include the following coverages:

Commercial General Liability Insurance

Commercial Property Insurance

Product Liability Insurance

Connect with the expert team of underwriters at CHES Special Risk to learn more about the Commercial Insurance product offering

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated ability both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

