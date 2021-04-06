Doug Millar announces retirement from DKI Canada

OAKVILLE, ON, APR. 6, 2021/insPRESS/ – Doug Millar, Executive Vice President has made the decision to retire from DKI Canada effective April 30, 2021.

During his tenure as Executive Vice President with DKI Canada, Doug played a critical role in leading a large-scale transformational project, spearheading numerous operational enhancements and key employee mentorship and development initiatives.

Doug has enjoyed a storied and well accomplished career, having dedicated over 35 years to the P&C insurance and property restoration industry. Doug has been a mentor to many. His influence extends across the industry, having made an indelible impact on generations of insurance and restoration professionals.

Prior to joining DKI Canada, Doug played a key leadership role growing a small group of independent adjusters, into one of the largest national independent adjusting firms in Canada.

“On behalf of DKI Canada I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the exceptional leadership, passion, and dedication that Doug has provided to our organization, our clients and the industry as a whole,” said Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada.

“I would especially like to acknowledge and thank Doug for ensuring that the voices of our members and clients are always at the center of planning and decisions. We strongly value the leadership that Doug has brought, and continues to bring, to DKI Canada and the industry we serve. I am deeply grateful to him for his many contributions.”

In line with the succession plan, and building on Doug’s legacy, Natasha Pinto Vice President, of Operations has been promoted to Sr. VP of Operations and will assume overall responsibility for the for the leadership and direction of the Operations team. JP Giroux, VP of Innovation and Technology, will resume overall responsibility for the Innovation and Technology department.

About DKI Canada

DKI Canada is the leader in the Canadian property restoration with 90 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include: emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.