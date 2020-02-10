Dr. Gerald Kane, Author of The Technology Fallacy:  How People are the Real Key to Digital Transformation, Announced as Keynote Speaker for CSIO’s 2020 Members’ Meeting

Toronto, ON, February 10, 2020/InsPress/ – CSIO is pleased to announce Dr. Gerald Kane as the keynote speaker for CSIO’s 2020 Members’ Meeting and Reception. The annual meeting takes place on Tuesday, April 21 at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto.

Dr. Kane is a Visiting Scholar at Harvard Business School and author of The Technology Fallacy: How People Are the Real Key to Digital Transformation. He is also a Professor of Information Systems and the Faculty Director of the Edmund H. Shea Center for Entrepreneurship at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management.

His keynote address will draw on insights from his book and highlight why an organization’s response to digital disruption should focus on people and processes and not necessarily on technology. The Technology Fallacy offers business leaders a guide for surviving digital disruptions with deliberate organizational changes required to harness the power of technology.

“This keynote address is especially salient at this time given the “digital disruption” the insurance industry is facing,” says Catherine Smola, President and CEO of CSIO. “While technology will always be a critical tool in an organization’s strategy, it’s important to not forget the role that people play in creating innovation.”

Click here for more information or to register for the CSIO 2020 Members’ Meeting. Registration is complimentary for CSIO members.

