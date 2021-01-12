Drive to thrive: Sedgwick highlights industry trends for 2021

January 12, 2021 by Sedgwick
MEMPHIS, TN., JAN. 12, 2021/insPRESS/ — Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today published “Drive to thrive in 2021,” which highlights major industry trends and issues that employers, carriers, brokers, risk management and human resources professionals should watch throughout the coming year to remain ready as we move from “what now” to “what’s next.”
“2020 was a year like no other and it is undeniable that 2021 will also bring its own set of unique challenges. We are confident that tough times we endured last year will ultimately usher in positive change and highlight our industry’s resiliency,” said Mike Arbour, Sedgwick chief executive officer. “I am confident that the new year will bring many new opportunities for growth. Those who thrive in the aftermath of adversity do so in large part not by simply staying the course, but by adapting and embracing change. Sedgwick will remain committed to helping our colleagues, clients and business partners thrive no matter what comes our way in 2021.”
Sedgwick has evolved over the past year – a combination of planned growth and proactive response to the complexities of 2020. Our experts and thought leaders bring a newly broadened perspective, and our areas of focus reach farther and span more of our clients’ needs than ever before. Accordingly, we believe the diverse topics and trends outlined below will significantly impact the industry in 2021 and will continue to monitor them throughout the year.
Resilience >>> Readiness
People >>> Productivity
Care >>> Advocacy
Technology >>> Consumer experience
Evolving risks >>> Response
Regulatory change >>> Compliance
Trends >>> Transformation
For more on the “Drive to thrive in 2021” list and Sedgwick’s industry thought leadership, visit the Sedgwick website and follow the Sedgwick blog Connection at www.sedgwick.com/blog.
About Sedgwick
Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.
# # #