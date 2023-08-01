Duliban Insurance Brokers Ltd., acquires 100-year-old brokerage.

NIAGARA, ON, AUGUST 1, 2023/insPRESS/- Duliban Insurance Brokers Ltd., announces their newest acquisition of Mason Insurance Brokers of Welland Ontario; a full-service, independent brokerage serving the Niagara Region since 1919.

This is the third acquisition by Duliban Insurance Brokers in the last six years, further expanding their reach across Canada with a robust product offering and superior service for both personal and commercial clients.

With (now) 6 office locations across the Niagara Region, Duliban Insurance boasts a team of 100 members and offers home (including condo, rental and tenant insurance), personal and commercial auto, farm and business insurance. Their subsidiary company, Hometown Life Insurance, also provides solutions for group benefits, wealth management, permanent and term life insurance, critical illness and disability.

When asked what this acquisition means to the organization, Jason Duliban, part-owner of the brokerage said, “As a third-generation business, it is of the utmost importance that a partnership of this nature is one based on trust, and upholds the values shared by our team and the communities we serve. Mason Insurance is one of the most well-respected brokerages in Ontario and has been for more than 100 years. We knew from the moment we met Todd Minor that he and the team at Mason Insurance share our same passion for providing exceptional service to the people of Southern Ontario” added Adam Duliban. “It is both a privilege and an honour to continue building the Mason Insurance legacy.”

Acquisition remains a key part of the company’s long-term growth strategy. Duliban Insurance plans to further align themselves with like-minded organizations, ultimately leveraging their in-house platform(s) and providing increased efficiencies, education and technologies to brokerages across the country.

Todd Minor, current Owner and President at Mason Insurance, and former Owner and Vice President Bill Hunter will be transitioning to the leadership team at Duliban Insurance, alongside their thirteen existing team members, all of whom will play a critical role in the company’s success moving forward.

“When considering potential options for our brokerage’s continuity, ensuring our customers would continue to receive the personal care and service they have come to expect from Mason over the past 100 years was a must. Duliban’s commitment to their clients and the communities they serve, as well as to their staff, made me realize this would be a great fit. The staff of Mason Insurance looks forward to continuing our strong client relationships and maintaining our presence in the community as part of the Duliban organization, and we look forward to joining their team as we move forward together.” shared Todd Minor.

Brokerage acquisition and organic scale remain key parts of Duliban Insurance Brokers’ long-term growth strategy. “We see ourselves as a viable alternative to insurer-led or private, equity-owned consolidators for independent brokers in Ontario and the Maritimes, considering succession between $5,000,000 -$20,000,000 in written premium. We feel we are the perfect fit for brokerages who place a high value on their staff, communities and their clients” shared Adam Duliban. “We like to partner with like-minded organizations and ultimately leverage our significant platform value in technology, data, efficiencies and team education.”