Ecclesiastial Celebrating 50 years in Canada by Giving Back

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 25, 2022/insPRESS/ – Commemorating 50 years in Canada, Ecclesiastical is marking the beginning of this special anniversary year by launching our 50 Grants for 50 Charities campaign. Ecclesiastical employees nominated charities that provide services to Canadians in communities across the country. Grants were awarded to these 50 charities through our Community Impact Grant program.

“This milestone year gives us an opportunity to reflect on the past, the present and the future,” said David Huebel, President. “Since our start in 1972, to becoming a growing specialist insurer with expertise in several segments, we serve a select group of brokers and a broad customer base. All of this is underpinned by giving back, and supporting the communities we live and work in.”

“We will celebrate our 50th anniversary throughout the year, and most importantly, will embrace the future,” David continued. “We have such great opportunities ahead of us: growing our team to better serve more customers and broker partners, strengthening our products, and deploying innovative solutions to further enhance our service. I am excited about what the future holds.”

For more information about the charities supported by Ecclesiastical, please visit our web site at www.ecclesiastical.ca

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

