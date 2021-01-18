Ecclesiastical Insurance 2020 Community Impact Grant Recipients Announced

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 18, 2021/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is excited to announce the recipients of our 2020 Community Impact Grant.

Community Impact Grants are provided to registered charitable organizations across Canada for specific projects designed to help vulnerable and under-represented people who suffer from poverty, homelessness, abuse, or other life crises.

“Ecclesiastical is proud to protect those who enrich the lives of others and equally proud to give back to the diverse communities we serve across the country. We’re delighted to announce the recipients of our 2020 Community Impact Grant, which we award under the auspices of our charitable trust owner, Allchurches Trust Ltd,” stated David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical Insurance. “This has been a very difficult year for so many people and offering support to charitable organizations across the country is one way we can help,” Mr. Huebel continued.

Ecclesiastical’s goal is to support initiatives that make a positive and sustainable impact on their communities and are proud that the 2020 grant-supported programs continue that trend. Projects include a program that transforms vacant homes into affordable rental housing for people who are homeless; literacy support programs for children, youth and adults; counselling sessions for single parents; essential, responsive and empowering services for people who have experienced the impact of violence against women; social and recreational programs for older adults; programs to reduce food insecurity; and support services for people with developmental disabilities.

The 2020 Community Impact Grant recipients are:

1-Up Single Parent Resource Centre, Victoria, BC

The British Columbia Lions Society for Children with Disabilities (“Easter Seals BC Yukon”), Vancouver, BC

Foothills Advocacy In Motion Society (FAIM), High River, AB

Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association, Calgary, AB

Kerby Centre, Calgary, AB

Raising the Roof – Chez Toit, Toronto, ON

Trails Youth Initiatives, Inc., Stouffville, ON

Frontier College, Toronto, ON

Scientists in School, Pickering, ON

Kingston Interval House, Kingston, ON

Tyndale St-Georges Community Centre, Montreal, QC

East Hants Family Resource Centre, Elmsdale, NS

