Ecclesiastical Insurance 2022 Community Impact Grant Recipients Announced

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is excited to announce the recipients of our 2022 Community Impact Grant.

Community Impact Grants are provided to registered charitable organizations across Canada for specific projects that make a positive and sustained impact on the community, by benefiting youth, vulnerable and under-represented people or by supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs.

“We’re delighted to announce the recipients of our 2022 Community Impact Grant, which we award under the auspices of our charitable trust owner, Benefact Trust,” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical Insurance. “These are challenging financial times, for both families and charitable organizations and we are pleased to continue providing support to communities across Canada.”

At Ecclesiastical, we are proud to protect those who enrich the lives of others, and we are delighted that the 2022 grant-supported programs will make a positive and sustainable impact on their communities. Projects include building a community kitchen; increasing the participation of groups that are underrepresented in the sciences; providing babies and children a safe place to sleep; running a support group for mothers living with post-partum depression; helping seniors and families living with food insecurity; developing an after-school program; and, creating a safe space for diverse youth, placing a greater focus on equity, diversity and inclusion.

The 2022 Community Impact Grant recipients are:

Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society, Port Hardy, British Columbia

LUSH Valley Food Action Society, Courtenay, British Columbia

Little Warriors, Sherwood Park, Alberta

Heritage Community Association, Regina, Saskatchewan

Oyate Tipi Cumini Yape Inc, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Elliot Lake Women’s Group, Elliot Lake, Ontario

The Sharing Place Food Centre , Orillia, Ontario

Homeless Connect Toronto, Ontario

NeighbourLink North York, Ontario

The Centre for Civic Religious Literacy / Le centre de littératie religieuse civique, Montreal, Quebec

L’Envol des Femmes – Women on the Rise, Montreal, Quebec

Fredericton Homeless Shelters, Fredericton, New Brunswick

Hope Blooms Youth Social Entrepreneurial Ventures, Halifax, Nova Scotia

For more information on all the charities receiving grants, visit ecclesiastical.ca.

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

Contact:

Sally Turney, Communications Executive, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca