Ecclesiastical Insurance awards grant to Indspire

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 24, 2022/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is excited to announce that Indspire is the recipient of the Benefact Trust Chair’s Award, awarded through the 2022 Community Impact Grant.

Community Impact Grants are provided to registered charitable organizations across Canada for specific projects that make a positive and sustained impact on the community, by benefiting youth, vulnerable and under-represented people or by supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs. The Benefact Trust Chair’s Award, a special grant for 2022, commemorates both 50 years of Ecclesiastical’s presence in Canada and celebrates the 50th anniversary of Benefact Trust, our charitable owner.

“I was very pleased to award this grant to Indspire,” said Tim Carroll, Chair, Benefact Trust. “The work that Indspire does with First Nations, Inuit and Métis students is inspiring and life-altering, and we are delighted to support them.”

“Ecclesiastical is proud to protect those who enrich the lives of others and equally proud to give back to the diverse communities we serve across the country. We’re delighted to award this grant to Indspire, which we grant under the auspices of Benefact Trust,” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical Insurance.

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential.

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with Ecclesiastical Insurance and Benefact Trust on this important initiative. This funding of scholarships not only represents a significant new opportunity for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students who want to pursue post-secondary careers, it is also a tangible sign of reconciliation in action. We look forward to walking this productive path together with Ecclesiastical Insurance and Benefact Trust,” said Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire.

For more information on all the charities receiving support through the Community Impact Grant, visit ecclesiastical.ca.

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the fourth consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2021-2022, Indspire provided more than $23 million through 6,612 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

Contacts:

Brandon Meawasige

Director, Communications & Marketing

bmeawasige@indspire.ca

647-925-0611



Sally Turney

Communications Executive

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca