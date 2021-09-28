Ecclesiastical Insurance Cornerstone Awards – Winners Announced

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021/insPRESS/ – We are excited to announce the winners of the 2021 Ecclesiastical Insurance Cornerstone Awards, which celebrate the exemplary projects and places that are bringing historic sites to life through restoration, revitalization, and stewardship.

Presented as part of the National Trust for Canada Awards, the honours are presented in two categories:

Transformative Projects – projects completed between 2017 and 2020; and Resilient Historic Places – with a successful track record of 10 years or more.

We extend our sincere congratulations to the following recipients (by category, in alphabetical order):

Transformative Projects

Hodge Premises (Twillingate, NL)

Holy Blossom Temple (Toronto, ON)

The Bombardier Centre for Aerospace and Aviation (Toronto, ON)

Queen Elizabeth II Planetarium (Edmonton, AB)

The Shipyards (North Vancouver, BC)

Wanuskewin Heritage Park (Saskatoon, SK)

Resilient Historic Places

The Green Family Forge (Trinity, NL)

John Evangelist Anglican Church (Ottawa, ON) Garrick Theatre Bonavista Newfoundland and Labrador

We encourage you to discover more about these amazing projects by visiting https://nationaltrustcanada.ca/what-you-can-do/awards/cornerstone-awards

Join us in celebrating this year’s Ecclesiastical Insurance Cornerstone Awards recipients.

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2021 for the 9th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2021 for the 3rd consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

About the National Trust for Canada

The National Trust is a registered charity that works to empower communities in saving and renewing historic places that tell the story of Canada. They provide game-changing coaching and expertise to support resilient and sustainable places and communities. and seek ways to keep useful older and heritage buildings out of landfill.

Visit National Trust for Canada at www.nationaltrustcanada.ca.

