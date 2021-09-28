Ecclesiastical Insurance Cornerstone Awards – Winners Announced

September 28, 2021 by Ecclesiastical Insurance
TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021/insPRESS/ – We are excited to announce the winners of the 2021 Ecclesiastical Insurance Cornerstone Awards, which celebrate the exemplary projects and places that are bringing historic sites to life through restoration, revitalization, and stewardship.
Presented as part of the National Trust for Canada Awards, the honours are presented in two categories:
Transformative Projects – projects completed between 2017 and 2020; and Resilient Historic Places – with a successful track record of 10 years or more.
We extend our sincere congratulations to the following recipients (by category, in alphabetical order):
Transformative Projects
Resilient Historic Places
We encourage you to discover more about these amazing projects by visiting https://nationaltrustcanada.ca/what-you-can-do/awards/cornerstone-awards
Join us in celebrating this year’s Ecclesiastical Insurance Cornerstone Awards recipients.
About Ecclesiastical
Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.
An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2021 for the 9th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2021 for the 3rd consecutive year.
Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.
About the National Trust for Canada
The National Trust is a registered charity that works to empower communities in saving and renewing historic places that tell the story of Canada. They provide game-changing coaching and expertise to support resilient and sustainable places and communities. and seek ways to keep useful older and heritage buildings out of landfill.
Visit National Trust for Canada at www.nationaltrustcanada.ca.
