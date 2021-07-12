Ecclesiastical Insurance is making a difference. Applications for the Community Impact Grant program now being accepted.

TORONTO, ON, JULY 12, 2021/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance’s 2021 Community Impact Grant program is now open! Applications are being accepted from July 12 – August 31, 2021. This national program provides funding for Canadian charities wanting to implement specific programs that make a positive and sustained impact on the community, by benefiting youth, vulnerable and under-represented people, or by supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs.

“We look forward to helping Canadian charities deliver projects that will build sustainable, long-term benefits for their communities,” said Michèle George, Chair of the Community Impact Grant Committee. “Since 2017 we have awarded Community Impact Grants to more than 75 charities across Canada, enabling these organizations to provide a variety of services and support.”

Past recipients of Community Impact Grant funding include programs that help at-risk and disenfranchised youth, homeless families, people struggling with financial or food insecurities, and those living with mental health or physical challenges.

“Owned by a charity, Ecclesiastical is a unique financial services organization that donates profits to good causes,” said David Huebel, President of Ecclesiastical, “We are proud to protect those who enrich the lives of others, in the diverse communities we serve across the country. The Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, owned by Allchurches Trust, has been named the fourth largest corporate giver to charity in the UK*, and we are guided by the principles of giving back and contributing to the greater good. Our Community Impact Grant program continues to advance these foundational values.”

You can learn more about the Community Impact Grant program at ecclesiastical.ca

* The Guide to UK Company Giving 2021/22 – published by Directory of Social Change https://www.dsc.org.uk/publication/the-guide-to-uk-company-giving-2021-22/

