Ecclesiastical Insurance Named a Greater Toronto Top Employer 2023

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 9, 2022/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance has once again been named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers 2023, placing it among some of the most well-known and highly respected organizations in the country. Managed by editors at Mediacorp Canada, the Top Employer competition recognizes outstanding workplace practices, including ongoing training and skills development, opportunities for career advancement and community involvement.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be named a Top Greater Toronto Employer for the fifth consecutive year,” said David Huebel, President, “and especially gratifying to receive this news as we celebrate Ecclesiastical’s 50th anniversary in Canada. I am incredibly proud of Ecclesiastical’s employees, as they continue to find innovative ways to collaborate, support each other, and deliver outstanding service to our customers and business partners. And it has been wonderful to welcome our teams back into the office—into our flexible, hybrid working model. This prized award pays tribute to their resilience, can-do spirit, and commitment.”

Owned by Benefact Trust, the fourth largest charity in the UK, Ecclesiastical is a unique specialist insurer. The company’s goals are twofold: to advise and protect organizations that enrich the lives of others and to contribute to the greater good. Through employee volunteerism, special grants and corporate sponsorships, Ecclesiastical supports initiatives that help communities and people in need, as well as initiatives designed to preserve Canada’s culture and heritage.

“These foundational values permeate every aspect of our diverse and inclusive workplace culture,” said Lorna McIntosh, VP Human Resources. “A sense of common purpose, of having the opportunity to make a difference while building a rewarding career, are what attracts people to our organization. We continue to welcome new employees who are looking for an environment that offers camaraderie, mentorship, and advancement––a workplace where they can thrive and be their best selves.”

2022 has been a very special year as Ecclesiastical marked its 50th anniversary in Canada. Celebrations included awarding Ecclesiastical’s signature giving program—the annual Community Impact Grants—to a number of worthy causes including: an Education Award to Portage Atlantic which will provide bursaries to at-risk youth; partnering with National Trust for Canada and their ‘Next Great Save’ competition to award a prize that will help restore a heritage property; selecting the Indigenous national charity Indspire as the recipient of a special Benefact Trust Chair’s Award; and launching a Movement for Good initiative, providing grants to 50 employee-nominated charities across Canada.

Ecclesiastical has also announced a new two-year charitable partnership with Food Banks Canada to support its national After the Bell program. As part of this partnership, Ecclesiastical will help Food Banks Canada deliver over 175,000 food packs to children across the country next summer.

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

###

Contact

Sally Turney, Communications Executive, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca