Ecclesiastical Insurance named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2021

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 19, 2021/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2021. This is the ninth consecutive year that Ecclesiastical has received the award, joining a select group of businesses and organizations recognized for providing outstanding employment and development opportunities to young people.

This competition, organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and published by Mediacorp Canada, evaluates businesses by assessing and comparing a wide range of initiatives––from workplace culture and diversity to benefits, skills development and prospects for advancement, among others.

“We are extremely honoured to receive this important designation,” announced David Huebel, Ecclesiastical’s President. “In this difficult and challenging pandemic time, it is especially welcome and very meaningful. Above all, it is a testament to Ecclesiastical’s unfailing commitment to help younger employees build satisfying and successful careers in the commercial insurance industry. Our leaders across the country foster collaborative, supportive and respectful work environments where young people learn from their more experienced colleagues. Ecclesiastical’s Business Associate Program continues to attract recent university and college graduates and enables them to gain in depth understanding of our industry and acquire new skills and professional designations. It also provides unique opportunities to participate in Ecclesiastical’s many charitable initiatives, for example this past year’s special COVID-19 Grant distributed to 38 community-based charities across Canada, as well as our ongoing national Community Impact Grant Program.”

Lorna McIntosh, Vice President, Human Resources, spoke about the resilience and dedication of Ecclesiastical’s young staff members across the country: “In a year that has upended all our normal routines––how we live, work and communicate––they have demonstrated an incredible ability to adapt, work successfully with remote colleagues and help us deliver seamless customer service, all the while expanding their knowledge and capabilities.”

About Ecclesiastical Insurance

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to serving the insurance needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to preserving Canada’s distinct communities, cultures and heritage; and to supporting initiatives that help eradicate poverty and improve the lives of people in need.

