Ecclesiastical Insurance Named One of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Toronto, ON, January 21, 2020/InsPress/ — Ecclesiastical Insurance is delighted to announce that for the eighth consecutive year, we have been named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People 2020.

Organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, this national competition evaluates initiatives developed specifically for younger workers. These include training and mentoring programs, career management and retention, as well as tuition assistance for specific courses and professional designations.

“We are excited to once again receive this award,” announced David Huebel, President. “We work hard to create an environment for our younger employees to flourish; through training and accreditation, helping them support their communities through our giving back campaigns and by creating programs such as our Business Associate Program, which provides a structured roadmap to business success. Awards such as this demonstrate that our efforts seem to be connecting and resonating with the needs of young people”.

“We consistently look for new ways to attract, engage and retain our younger employees”, stated Lorna McIntosh, Vice President, Human Resources. “By creating programs like our ‘Young Innovators’, which invites these employees to present possible approaches to complex business issues, we can leverage their unique and compelling perspectives to help shape our business strategy.”

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to serving the insurance needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to preserving Canada’s distinct communities, cultures, and history; and to supporting initiatives that help eradicate poverty and improve the lives of people in need.

For questions & media inquiries, please contact:

Chris MacKechnie, Director, Marketing

416-645-3110

cmackechnie@eccles-ins.com