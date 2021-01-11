Ecclesiastical Insurance named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2021

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 11, 2021/insPRESS/ — Ecclesiastical Insurance is delighted to announce that it has been named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2021 for the third consecutive year. The news was very happily received by the organization’s leadership and employees all of whom have been working remotely for the better part of this challenging COVID-19 year.

“We are extremely honoured to receive this prestigious award,” said David Huebel, Ecclesiastical’s President. “We are proud to be recognized for our workplace practices and for fostering a work environment based on diversity, inclusivity and respect. We are equally proud of our employees’ commitment to our foundational values––to always strive for excellence, build customer relationships based on integrity and trust, and give back to the communities in which we live and work. Ecclesiastical Insurance is owned by a charitable trust and giving back is very much a part of our DNA.”

Now in its 15th year, the Greater Toronto’s Top Employers competition is a Mediacorp editorial project that recognizes employers with outstanding and progressive workplaces. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field and graded on eight specific criteria: the physical workplace; work atmosphere; health, financial & family benefits; vacation & time-off; employee communications; performance management; training & skills development; and community involvement.

“Last year was a year that was unlike any we have experienced in our lifetimes,” said Lorna McIntosh, Ecclesiastical’s VP Human Resources, “our employees enabled us to function as a successful, connected organization, even while working remotely. They are available and accessible, and they continue to provide the quality service our customers rely on. Collaborative, cooperative and congenial, our employees embody the spirit and teamwork that are highlights of our workplace culture.”

About Ecclesiastical Insurance

Founded in 1887 and with offices in Canada since 1972, Ecclesiastical Insurance is a specialist insurance provider. Working closely with the national independent broker network, Ecclesiastical provides customized insurance solutions and services to faith organizations, retirement communities, education facilities, arts & culture institutions, funeral service providers and registered charities and non-profit groups.

###

Contact: Lorna McIntosh

Vice President, Human Resources

Phone: 416-484-4902

E-mail: lmcintosh@eccles-ins.com