Ecclesiastical Insurance named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers 2022

TORONTO, ON. DECEMBER 3, 2021/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance is honoured to be named one of ‘Greater Toronto’s Top Employers 2022’ for the fourth consecutive year and to be included, once again, among Toronto’s most highly regarded public and private organizations.

A Mediacorp editorial project, the Greater Toronto’s Top Employers competition recognizes employers with exceptional, people centric work environments. Editors select organizations whose workplace policies and initiatives include outstanding health and financial benefits, opportunities for professional development and advancement, as well as unique opportunities to participate in corporate philanthropy and social responsibility.

“Given the unprecedented challenges of the past year and a half, this designation is especially meaningful,” said David Huebel, Ecclesiastical’s President. “We are proud to have created a respectful and flexible virtual and in-person work environment in which employees can work seamlessly and productively, and where they can count on each other for information, assistance and support. We are mindful that it takes an entire organization to earn such a coveted honour, and we are incredibly proud of Ecclesiastical employees, both in Toronto and across Canada. Their adaptability, resilience and dedication have made ‘flexible working’ a success.

“Our leadership teams” added Lorna McIntosh, VP, Human Resources, “have worked hard to ensure that, despite these unimaginable times, our employees are able to realize their potential, advance their careers and find personal satisfaction. Above all, we continue to be inspired by our employees’ commitment to Ecclesiastical’s culture of shared values and common purpose––to practice good corporate citizenship, support marginalized communities and contribute to the greater good.”

Owned by a charitable trust, Ecclesiastical truly is a unique insurance company. During the past year, Ecclesiastical donated $597,000 to various philanthropic and community organizations across Canada. Employees contributed to a fundraising initiative that raised over $25,000 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Research and participated in Ecclesiastical’s annual Community Impact Grant program.

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2021 for the 9th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

Contact

Sally Turney, Communications Executive, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca