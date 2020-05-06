Ecclesiastical Insurance offers a best-practices guide for cleaning and disinfecting premises post COVID-19

TORONTO, ON, MAY 7, 2020/insPRESS/ – As organizations begin planning the methodical process of reopening after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they should understand the importance of proper cleaning and disinfection of their buildings and the role it plays in the safe return to the workplace of staff and volunteers.

Professional cleaning services will undoubtedly be overwhelmed by service requests, resulting in many organizations having no other choice than to perform their own cleaning.

Ecclesiastical Insurance has published COVID-19: CLEANING AND DISINFECTING YOUR PREMISES, a risk control bulletin and comprehensive best-practices guide that explains the differences between sanitizing, cleaning and disinfecting, and outlines an overall approach to the task ̶ which includes proper use of: cleaners and disinfectants; proper use and disposal of Personal Protective Equipment, and the safe disposal of all materials.

“Health Canada has advised that coronaviruses are among the easiest types of viruses to eliminate with appropriate disinfectant products and cleaning techniques,” stated Colin Robertson, Vice President, Operations and Risk Control at Ecclesiastical Insurance. “Ensuring that your facilities are clean, sanitized and disinfected before reopening your doors to your volunteers, employees and the general public, and continuing this process until the threat of the virus is eliminated, will go a long way towards a healthy return to normal following this difficult period.”

Download: COVID-19: Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Premises

About Ecclesiastical Insurance

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to serving the insurance needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to preserving Canada’s distinct communities, cultures, and history; and to supporting initiatives that help eradicate poverty and improve the lives of people in need.

