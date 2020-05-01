Ecclesiastical Insurance offers advice on mitigating flood damage during the COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO, ON, MAY 1, 2020/insPRESS/ – Spring overland flooding has already caused extensive damage in Northern Alberta, in what is likely only the first significant flood event in Canada this season. Under normal circumstances, damage caused by floodwater can be devastating and tragic, but the current COVID-19 pandemic poses many additional challenges.

Ecclesiastical Insurance have published COVID-19: Mitigating Flood Damage During a Pandemic, a risk control bulletin and checklist that outlines pre- and post-flood protocols to mitigate the property damage caused by flooding, and to protect on-site responders from the hazards of doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bulletin advises anyone visiting a premises to assist in flood mitigation measures, to consider their personal safety of paramount importance and strongly recommends that they adhere to all provincial and municipal COVID-19 travel restrictions and remember to practice safe social distancing techniques when in close proximity to others who may also be assisting.

“The risk control bulletin summarizes a number of steps and actions that a property owner should consider before, during and after a flood event, and provides some advice on how these may be accomplished while staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak,” stated Colin Robertson, Vice President, Risk Control and Operations at Ecclesiastical Insurance.

The bulletin also encourages people to keep up to date on municipal and provincial flood watches and warnings to stay safe and be forewarned of any dangerous flood activity in their region.

Download: COVID-19: Mitigating Flood Damage During a Pandemic

