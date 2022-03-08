Ecclesiastical Insurance parent company becomes the Benefact Group

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 8, 2022/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical is a different type of insurer. We’re owned by a charity and give all our available profits to good causes. Today we are pleased to announce that our parent company has changed its name to Benefact Group. This reflects that it’s a growing international family of financial services businesses, with ambitions to grow and give more.

This name change is for our parent company only. We will continue to operate as Ecclesiastical Insurance and offer the same specialist products and services to our brokers and customers.

The name Benefact comes from the Latin ‘bene’ and ‘facio’ which means “to do well” for people and good causes. From over five million companies in the UK, Benefact Group is the fourth largest corporate donor to good causes.*

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “Benefact Group is a very different financial services group. We are owned by a charity which means all our available profits can be given to good causes. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. I’m very proud of our new name which reflects our unique purpose, the breadth of our offering to our trading partners and marks an ambitious new chapter for the Group and our family of specialist businesses.”

“It is an exciting time for the Ecclesiastical team in Canada,” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical in Canada. “By doing business with us, our brokers and customers will continue to receive specialist insurance solutions and contribute to our Community Impact Grant and various giving programs.”

To learn more about the Benefact Group and its purpose visit: https://benefactgroup.com/

* Benefact Group is the fourth-largest corporate donor to charity in the UK, according to the UK Guide to Company Giving 2021/22. It has donated over £100m to charity since 2016 and is aiming to reach its target of giving £250m by 2025.

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

