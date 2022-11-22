Ecclesiastical Insurance partners with Food Banks Canada

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is pleased to announce a new charitable partnership with Food Banks Canada, joining their movement to end hunger in Canada. To kick off this partnership, Ecclesiastical held food drives in support of local food banks in office locations across the country and ran an information session for all employees to learn more about the programs that Food Banks Canada delivers.

“Food insecurity is a significant and growing issue in Canada,” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical Insurance. “One third of all food bank visitors are children, and we want to help them. This is why we have partnered with Food Banks Canada to support their national After the Bell youth-focused program. Together with our employees, Ecclesiastical will help Food Banks Canada deliver more than 175,000 food packs full of healthy, child-friendly food to children across Canada next summer.”

“As part of our corporate partnership program, on a rotating basis, we select a national charity that we support. We provide funding, volunteer our time, raise awareness, and participate at events,” David continued. “Ecclesiastical is proud to protect those who enrich the lives of others and equally proud to give back to the diverse communities we serve across the country.”

“The announcement of our partnership with Ecclesiastical Insurance comes at a time when the demand for food banks is tremendous. More and more families are struggling to make ends meet and our corporate partners, like Ecclesiastical Insurance, are critical to ensuring we can get more food packs out to the children and communities that need them most each summer,” says Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer at Food Banks Canada.

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of this year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we’ve sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

Contacts:

Michelle Book

Director of Communications

Food Banks Canada

michelle.book@foodbankscanada.ca

Sally Turney

Communications Executive

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca