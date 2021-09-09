Ecclesiastical Insurance proud to be recognized as a Caring Company by Imagine Canada

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 9, 2021/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance is proud to announce it has received the Caring Company Certification from Imagine Canada. This certification recognizes outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition, which highlights our commitment to supporting communities across the country. Giving back is central to our values and our culture,” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical. “We are proud to protect those who enrich the lives of others and support them through partnerships, sponsorships and employee volunteer initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need.”

“Caring Companies play a crucial role in helping communities flourish and thrive, and, in time of crisis, recover and build resilience,” said Bruce MacDonald, President and CEO of Imagine Canada. “We commend Ecclesiastical for their approach to community investment and congratulate them for being a recognized leader in corporate social responsibility in Canada.”

First launched in 1988, the Imagine Canada Caring Company trustmark is Canada’s premier public expression of excellence in community investment and social responsibility.

Ecclesiastical Insurance, owned by Allchurches Trust, is a unique financial services organization that donates its excess profits to good causes. In Canada, Ecclesiastical’s signature giving program, the Community Impact Grant, awards grants to registered charities across the country for specific programs that make a positive and sustained impact on the community, by benefiting youth, vulnerable and under-represented people or by supporting the preservation of Canadian heritage.

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2021 for the 9th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2021 for the 3rd consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.