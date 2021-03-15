Ecclesiastical Insurance Unveils a New Visual Identity

TORONTO, ON, MAR. 15, 2021/insPRESS/ – At Ecclesiastical Insurance, we’re excited to introduce our refreshed brand identity – a bold new chapter in our story. This new look represents a more modern insurance company – shaped by tradition, while looking to the future.

“Our new brand reflects what we are today – an energetic, forward-thinking organization with a charitable purpose.” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical Insurance.

This new visual identity reinforces everything that our business partners and customers know about our organization – our expertise, ethical approach, and unique purpose.

Our specialists provide a broad spectrum of insurance solutions, claims expertise, as well as risk management guidance and advice, educational material, seminars, workshops and more.

There is more to us than you might think and it’s time to take another look.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca to learn more.

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to preserving Canada’s distinct communities, cultures and history; and to supporting initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need.

Contact

Sally Turney, Communications Executive, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@eccles-ins.com