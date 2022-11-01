Ecclesiastical introduces Enterprise Risk Management resources

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 1, 2022/insPRESS/ – As a specialist provider of unique insurance solutions, Ecclesiastical is committed to ensuring that our customers and brokers have access to resources that will keep people safe, and facilities protected. As part of that ongoing commitment Ecclesiastical has created a collection of tools, resources and an Ecclesiastical Specialist School™ training module which introduce our customers and brokers to the positive benefits of ERM and how it can help them navigate through a volatile risk landscape.

ERM is a tried and tested approach that provides organizations with a proven framework to successfully navigate risks and seize opportunities related to the achievement of its strategic objectives. It’s a process that continually identifies, assesses, manages and monitors risks across the whole organization to ensure it can make informed decisions, identify opportunities and meet organizational objectives.

“We have developed resources to demonstrate key themes and supporting steps to begin an ERM journey,” said Colin Robertson, Chief Underwriting Officer and Vice President, Risk Control at Ecclesiastical. “It doesn’t need to be resource intensive, and the key is to develop an ERM approach that is proportionate to the size and shape of your organization, simple to follow and kept alive by integrating into existing operational processes so it just becomes business as usual.”

You can find Ecclesiastical’s ERM resources, the Ecclesiastical Specialist School™, and many more resources, in our Risk Hub at ecclesiastical.ca

