Ecclesiastical launches Social Media Guidance

TORONTO, ON, APR. 29, 2021/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical has launched two guides to help their brokers and customers with social media: Using Social Media during COVID-19 – a Guide for brokers, and Safe Use of Social Media.

Using Social Media during COVID-19 – a Guide for brokers

The ongoing global pandemic has brought challenging times for us all and we know that continued communication and support is critical at this time. As a broker, it is important to consider how you can be a valuable contributor to the conversation. Rather than reducing communication with stakeholders, now is the time to communicate more – and social media is a key tool in your toolbox. This guide offers some ‘golden’ rules, and a list of do’s and don’ts when it comes to social media in business today.

Safe Use of Social Media

With so many people using social media every day, it has truly changed the way we communicate, consume and curate information, and is embedded in our everyday lives. Organizations and institutions of all sizes have recognized the power of social media to communicate and engage with their stakeholders. However, the misuse of social media may cause serious harm to an organization, reflecting negatively on an organization’s brand, image and reputation. This risk management bulletin offers social media best practices, including how to create a social media policy and what to do if there is a violation of the policy.

“Social media can be a powerful tool for organizations and institutions, being used to increase awareness, broadcast news and drive critical fundraising efforts,” said Colin Robertson, Vice President, Operations and Risk Control at Ecclesiastical. “But in this quickly changing environment, organizations need to be aware of the risks of social media, and what they can do to protect themselves, and their employees.”

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca to download the documents.

