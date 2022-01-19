Ecclesiastical named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th Consecutive Year

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 19, 2022/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance is honoured to announce that it has been named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year. Organized by Mediacorp and the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, this annual competition recognizes employers that attract and retain young people by providing inclusive workplaces, outstanding training programs and benefits, as well as opportunities for career advancement.

“It is a very special achievement to be included once again among Canada’s Top Employers for Young People,” said David Huebel, Ecclesiastical’s President. “Notwithstanding the challenges of the past two years, we continue to welcome and mentor young employees, support their professional development, and help them realize their career goals. By including young people in our community-based philanthropic initiatives, we underscore the importance of social responsibility and good corporate citizenship. I am enormously proud of Ecclesiastical’s leadership, managers, and employees across Canada. While we may be in uncharted waters today, their commitment and goodwill enable us to steer the course as always. They are truly the bedrock of our inclusive, values-driven organization, and our success.”

“While collaborating in new ways and across distances,” added Lorna McIntosh, VP, Human Resources, “we continue to demonstrate our firm commitment to young employees by providing a variety of learning opportunities and pathways to career success. Ecclesiastical’s Business Associate Program attracts both university and college graduates who look forward to the program’s innovative rotational training model, subsidies for professional accreditation, as well as mentorship and encouragement from their peers and managers. Going forward, we will continue to foster a collaborative and supportive workplace where young people can develop their skills, and where we can all do our best work in the best possible ways.”

Owned by a charitable trust, Ecclesiastical is a unique insurance company. During the past year, Ecclesiastical donated $597,000 to various philanthropies and community organizations across Canada. Employees contributed to a fundraising initiative that raised over $25,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Research and participated in Ecclesiastical’s annual Community Impact Grant initiative.

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

