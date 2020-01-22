Ecclesiastical Sponsored “History Award for Excellence in Museums: History Alive!” Recipient Announced at Governor General’s Awards Ceremony

Ottawa, ON, January 22, 2020/InsPress/ – At Monday’s Governor General’s Awards ceremony at Rideau Hall, Perspectives on Biodiversity – Sturgeon Harpoon Knowledge Web received the Award for Excellence in Museums: History Alive, sponsored by Ecclesiastical Insurance.

Presented by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada and administered by the Canadian Museum’s Association, the award recognizes excellence and innovation in the public programming of museums and other heritage institutions.

Perspectives on Biodiversity – Sturgeon Harpoon Knowledge Web examines one component of traditional Musquem First Nation daily life – a sturgeon harpoon – and explores its intersectionality with elk, eagles, Douglas fir, the land, the river and the community.

David Huebel, President, expresses how proud and honoured Ecclesiastical Insurance is to support the award. “We are committed to preserving Canada’s unique history and cultures, and Perspectives on Biodiversity – Sturgeon Harpoon Knowledge exemplifies this work. We congratulate them along with all the finalists and celebrate their innovation and commitment to the interpretation, presentation, and preservation of national, regional, and local history.”

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to serving the insurance needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to preserving Canada’s distinct communities, cultures, and history; and to supporting initiatives that help eradicate poverty and improve the lives of people in need.

For questions & media inquiries, please contact:

Chris MacKechnie

Director, Marketing

416-645-3110

cmackechnie@eccles-ins.com