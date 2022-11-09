Ecclesiastical sponsors National Trust for Canada’s “Next Great Save”

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 9, 2022/insPRESS/ – With 50 years in Canada as a specialist provider of insurance solutions, including insuring many of Canada’s iconic heritage buildings, Ecclesiastical is thrilled to partner with National Trust for Canada and their Next Great Save competition.

The Next Great Save competition will help a community save a heritage place in Canada. The project will adapt, retrofit, renew or improve the space in a way that will extend its useful life, benefiting the community at large. The winning entry will receive a $50,000 prize, provided by Ecclesiastical, to save the heritage place.

“This is an exciting way to raise awareness of great historic places across Canada,” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical. “The Next Great Save competition will support a deserving project and give new life to a worthy heritage place in our community.”

“It is a privilege to help celebrate Ecclesiastical’s 50th anniversary in Canada with this exciting initiative,” said Natalie Bull, the National Trust’s Executive Director. “The Next Great Save is a wonderful new step in our longstanding relationship with this great firm that knows and cares about heritage places.”

You can find more about The Next Great Save competition, including how to enter, at ecclesiastical.ca and nationaltrustcanada.ca.

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the fourth consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

Contacts:

Allison Kerns, Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

1-613-237-1066 x 223

AKerns@nationaltrustcanada.ca

Sally Turney, Communications Executive, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca