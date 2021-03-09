Eddie Deveau Joins Origin and Cause in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, MAR. 9, 2021/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, is pleased to announce that Eddie Deveau, P.Eng., CFEI, has joined our team in Calgary, where he will be adding his considerable experience and technical expertise.

“Eddie is a welcome addition to the Calgary office,” said Ken Swan, VP Western Canada. “He is a skilled engineer with a wealth of knowledge and experience in multiple disciplines in addition to being a Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator. He will be a great resource for our clients in the area and we’re thrilled to have him join the team.”

Eddie Deveau is a Professional Engineer and Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator. Prior to joining Origin and Cause, he worked in the forensic engineering field. He attended Royal Military College where he graduated as a chemical engineer before being posted shipboard as a Naval Combat Systems Engineer from 2007 to 2013. In that time, he also acquired mechanical and electrical skills. He has over 10 years of experience conducting field investigations, evidence examinations, research and failure analyses. He has completed over 150 investigations into industrial, commercial, residential, vehicle and equipment fires, as well as material failures, water losses, collision reconstruction, electrical failures, and root-cause failure investigations.

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.