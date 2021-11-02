Edmonton Community Wins at Boyle Street Drive-Thru Donation Drive

EDMONTON, AB, NOVEMBER 2, 2021/insPRESS/ – Classic cars, pit crew volunteers, checkered flags and a winner’s circle photo booth set an unforgettable scene for the 2nd annual Boyle Street Drive-Thru donation drive on October 2, 2021. On Side Restoration and other co-host companies welcomed visitors at the starting line who were eager to help fully stock Boyle Street Community Services’ emergency donation room with hygiene products and warm winter clothing.

Various media outlets were on the scene, piquing the interest of by-passers to bring in a surge of support throughout the day. Over 100 cars drove through the mock race track in the On Side Edmonton parking lot, more than double the amount of last year’s event, plus additional walk-through traffic. By the end of the day, three large storage bins were filled with essential items and over 4,500 pairs of new socks, courtesy of On Side Edmonton’s participation in ‘SOCKtember’, a sock donation drive to assist local charities. The generosity did not stop there as the event was on par with last year, once again raising over $13,000 in cash donations.

Dwayne Harris, Operations Manager, Edmonton said “The idea for the Boyle Street Drive-Thru bloomed after they experienced a major flood in their facility, and we knew we had to do something more to help and give back to their incredible community. Now on the second year of holding this event, a great synergy has developed between On Side and Boyle Street, along with many other industry partners, as we come together to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. We are so grateful to everyone involved for pulling together this outstanding event, and to everyone who took the time to drive or walk-through to donate.”

The event proved to be a fun-filled day for the entire family, and the race-car theme was a huge hit, especially for those lucky enough to do a victory lap in a classic stock car. Thank you to all the co-hosting companies and industry partners who contributed to the success of this donation drive: Glow Edmonton, Origin And Cause, Chinook Scaffold Systems Ltd., Blue Goose International, Envirospec Solutions Inc., Hazmasters, Skyline QS Consultants Ltd., CEP Forensic, Popowich Meat Company, Page The Cleaner, and Salco Demolition Group.

Ian Mathieson, Director of Operations, Boyle Street Community Services added “We are so delighted with the turnout and support we received at this year’s donation drive. This event is critical for our community centre as it provides our clients with the essential items needed to help them through the challenging Edmonton winters. To have On Side go the extra mile to sort and clean these items really puts us in a great starting position to ensure our community members are prepared. A big thank you to all the co-hosting companies for all the hard work put into this event and to all the supporters for their donations—we could not have done this without them!”

As the final car crossed the finish line, On Side and Boyle Street began looking forward to welcoming the Edmonton community back again next year to help support those in need.

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Developments Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration firm with 40+ branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For over 40 years our company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, our 24-hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate our extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and specialized restoration equipment. On Side Developments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

CONTACT

Sonia Manson

Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs

On Side Restoration

smanson@onside.ca

905-474-3710